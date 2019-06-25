Kompany backs Lampard for Chelsea job

Derby allows Lampard to begin Chelsea talks
Chelsea were granted permission by Championship side Derby County on Tuesday to begin talks with Lampard, who is the overwhelming favourite to succeed Juventus-bound Maurizio Sarri.
Kompany spent a season playing alongside Lampard in 2014-2015 and insisted that, despite the Englishman having just a year of managerial experience with Derby behind him, he is the only real candidate for the top job at Stamford Bridge.
Speaking at his presentation as Anderlecht's new player-manager on Tuesday, Kompany said: "Sign him up. He is the man!
"Not only is Frank a great guy but someone who I learned so much from at a stage in my career. He was a bit older when he joined Manchester City and Frank was an incredible professional.
"What he brought at the time, he stepped the level up for everyone else so I know the impact of Frank Lampard on a team and I'm trying to have the same impact when it comes as an older player for Anderlecht.
"He's up there with the most intelligent players so it's a natural match with Chelsea, I completely support him."