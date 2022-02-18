Klopp unsure on extent of Jota injury

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Liverpool TV ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Jota was replaced by Roberto Firmino in the Reds' 2-0 UEFA Champions League win at Inter Milan after picking up a knock to his ankle, with the substitute going on to net the opening goal of the contest from Andy Robertson's corner.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's fixture against Norwich, against which Liverpool has won 13 of their last 15 Premier League meetings, Klopp was unsure when Jota might return.

"No, he will not be available [for this weekend's clash with Norwich]. But the extent is still not clear," Klopp said.

"We need further assessment, it's something wrong with the ligaments around his ankle.

"Pretty much everything is possible at this moment, that it will go really quickly, or the other way around, unfortunately, so we have to wait.

"Everyone saw the picture of him in the [protective] boot, which is a normal procedure, but for the weekend, for sure no [he will not be fit]."

In the 25-year-old's absence, even greater attacking emphasis will be placed on Mohammed Salah, who netted Liverpool's second goal at San Siro and could register his 150th goal for the Anfield club in his next outing.

Salah has 25 goal involvements in the Premier League this season (16 goals, 9 assists), and Klopp was full of praise for the Egypt international ahead of his potential landmark goal.

"I've only been here seven years, the club is so much older and so many great players were here," Klopp added.

"This [current] team is one of the better ones in the wonderful history of this club, it's clear, and Mo has been a massive part of that, that's also clear.

"The number speaks for itself, it's absolutely insane. It was only recently that we spoke about 100 [goals, which he reached in October 2020 against Everton].

"It’s a massive number and hopefully he can do that tomorrow."

Salah has scored two goals and three assists in three previous Premier League matches against the Canaries for Liverpool, which is looking to keep pace with Manchester City in the Premier League title race.