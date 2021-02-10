Klopp unable to attend his mother's funeral

Jurgen Klopp has paid an emotional tribute to his mother Elisabeth after she died at the age of 81.

The Liverpool manager will be unable to attend his late mother's funeral due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Klopp had not been able to visit his mother in Germany since her 80th birthday and will return to his homeland for a memorial service when he is permitted to travel.

The Reds boss told Schwarzwaelder Bote newspaper: "She meant everything to me. She was a real mom in the best sense of the word.

"As a devout Christian, I know she is in a better place now," he said "Not being at the funeral is due to the terrible times. Once conditions allow it, we will hold a wonderful memorial service."

Premier League champion Liverpool tweeted: "You'll Never Walk Alone, Jurgen."