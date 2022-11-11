Klopp suspended by FA after outburst against City

Klopp was shown a red card for furiously charging towards assistant referee Gary Beswick and berating the official late in a 1-0 Premier League win for Liverpool against Manchester City at Anfield on 17 October (AEDT).

The Liverpool manager subsequently conceded that he "lost it", having also confronted referee Anthony Taylor.

Klopp was fined £30,000 ($53,000) by an independent regulatory commission but avoided a touchline ban.

However, the FA has successfully appealed that decision, and Liverpool's manager will have to watch on from the stands at Anfield on SUnday (AEDT), in what is the Reds' final game before the FIFA World Cup break.

An FA statement read: "An independent Appeal Board has allowed The FA's appeal against an Independent Regulatory Commission's sanction in relation to the recent case involving Jurgen Klopp.

"As a result, the Liverpool FC manager has been suspended from the touchline for one match with immediate effect, fined £30,000, [$53,000] and warned as to his future conduct."

Liverpool got back to winning ways in the league by beating Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (AEDT), before it edged past Derby County on penalties in the Carabao Cup third round in midweek.

Southampton travels to Anfield with a new manager in place after appointing Nathan Jones as Ralph Hasenhuttl's successor.