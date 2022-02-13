Klopp relieved to avoid slip-up at Burnley

Fabinho got Liverpool's decisive goal just before half-time, bundling in at the second time of asking after Sadio Mane flicked on a corner delivery.

But it was by no means a straightforward victory, as Burnley had their fair share of opportunities in the first half.

In total, Alisson had to make five saves – only once in his Premier League career has the Brazilian been forced into more in a single game (six, against Southampton in May 2021).

Although Burnley sit rooted to the bottom of the table, Klopp was under no illusions that the Clarets represented a potential "banana skin".

As such, he was in a good mood as the Reds ensured they can still trim Manchester City's lead at the summit to six points if they win their game in hand.

Klopp said: "A perfect afternoon – raining and windy. We scored from a set-piece and it was a brilliant goal, to be honest.

"Everything today was set up to be a banana skin for us. The balls in the air were so tricky to defend because the wind came from all directions. We played the circumstances rather than suffered from them.

"Most of their chances were offside but of course they had their moments, that is clear. They have quality, but we dealt with it pretty well.

"We had to work incredibly hard and that is what the boys did. We made our shirts dirty. I am really happy because I know how difficult it is to come here. Absolutely satisfied."

Defeat leaves Burnley with just one win from its first 21 Premier League games this season – they are the first club to have so few victories at this stage of a campaign since Derby County (also one win) in 2007-08.

As for Liverpool, it has now won each of its last six league games without conceding against sides who have started the day bottom of the table.