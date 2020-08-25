Klopp plays down Van Dijk injury

The Netherlands international was forced off in the 55th minute of the Reds' 2-2 draw in Austria after suffering a cut to his head.

Klopp, though, confirmed after the game that the 29-year-old is not expected to suffer any lasting effects.

"Virg only looks like he has a piercing now and has a plaster on it," he told Liverpool's official website.

"It should not be, and is, no problem. In the moment it is, of course, not cool but there will not be a problem."

Liverpool faces Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday (AEST) before kicking off its Premier League title defence against Leeds United on 13 September.