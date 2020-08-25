Ligue 1 is back!
Klopp plays down Van Dijk injury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists the injury sustained by Virgil van Dijk in Wednesday's (AEST) friendly with Salzburg is nothing to be concerned about.

Brewster double salvages draw for Liverpool

The Netherlands international was forced off in the 55th minute of the Reds' 2-2 draw in Austria after suffering a cut to his head. 

Klopp, though, confirmed after the game that the 29-year-old is not expected to suffer any lasting effects. 

"Virg only looks like he has a piercing now and has a plaster on it," he told Liverpool's official website.

"It should not be, and is, no problem. In the moment it is, of course, not cool but there will not be a problem."

Liverpool faces Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday (AEST) before kicking off its Premier League title defence against Leeds United on 13 September. 

