Klopp named EPL manager of the season

The Reds won their first top-flight title in 30 years, finishing on a club-record 99 points, 18 clear of previous champion Manchester City.

Klopp's side went unbeaten in its first 27 games, winning 26, and set a record for earliest title win by sealing its triumph with seven rounds of matches remaining.

Klopp, who was named League Managers Association Manager of the Year last month, won the Premier League prize ahead of fellow nominees Frank Lampard, Brendan Rodgers and Chris Wilder.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold claimed the Young Player of the Season prize and is also up for the Player of the Season accolade, along with team-mates Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane.