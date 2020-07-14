Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool trophy parade

Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa's televised plea for talks with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has proved successful to a certain extent – he has bagged himself an invite to the club's Premier League trophy parade.

Akinfenwa, a long-time Liverpool fan, was part of the Wycombe side that achieved promotion to the Championship for the first time in their 133-year history thanks to his side;s 2-1 League One play-off final victory over Oxford United.

A Wycombe cult hero, Akinfenwa's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, but in a memorable post-match interview he on reflected a difficult journey from being "technically unemployed" four years ago to winning promotion to England's second tier.

In his speech, he said the only person who could "hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp" so they could celebrate their successes together, and the German duly obliged with a congratulatory video message.

Klopp then went one better on Wednesday (AEST), extending Akinfenwa an invitation to the club's Premier League trophy parade, when such an event is allowed to go ahead.

"When it's possible, in the future one day," Klopp said when asked if the two will meet. "I don't know when exactly, but he is invited for the parade, 100 per cent.

"I saw, before the video, when he was sitting in the team meeting in a Liverpool kit, which I thought was really funny. I watched the game [and] yes, he responded – he sent a video back. It's private [what he said], at least a few things in life should stay private.

"It was nice, he was obviously really happy."