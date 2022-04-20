Keane slams Rashford and 'heartless' Man Utd

A toothless United succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at Anfield that enabled rivals Liverpool, who are still chasing an unprecedented quadruple, to go top of the Premier League.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah put Jurgen Klopp's side in command as the Red Devils produced an abject first-half display in which they failed to attempt a single shot. That had not happened in the top flight since a 3-2 win over Manchester City in April 2018.

Rashford managed just nine touches in the opening period and had only two in Liverpool's box across the entire 90 minutes, with Sadio Mane and a second from Salah consigning United to a resounding loss.

"It was anger earlier in the season, now it's just sadness. You look at the team today, I don't think there's any heart there. There's no soul, there's no leaders. They lack real quality, they're so far off," Keane said.

"There's disarray at the club from the top. The fans have no time for the owners. They need a new manager, they need players in, they need players out.

"It's so sad to see. It's not the club I played for. It doesn't reflect what the club stood for when I played, it's chalk and cheese. I don't see a Man United team out there fighting and playing with pride. It's so sad watching this team.

"They're the opposite of what you'd want in a top team. When the going gets tough, they just crumble. It's a long way back for this club. When I played there was always that bit of pride. I think that's gone out of the club now.

"There's no team at Man United. Some good individuals when they turn up and they fancy it, but when the going gets tough or they're under the cosh, that's it, they're out of it. They haven't got that team spirit that you need.

Paul Pogba – who was booed by his own fans during the 3-2 win against Norwich City at the weekend – came off injured early in the game at Anfield, replaced by Jesse Lingard, and Keane was not impressed by the sub.

"Jesse Lingard's coming on to try to save Man United? Jesse Lingard should've left Man United two years ago. He's not good enough for Man United," he said.

"Marcus Rashford played like a child up front. OK, he wasn't getting service, but the one or two bits he got in the first half, a poor touch.

"Harry Maguire – the last goal – his passing and defending was unacceptable, not good enough for Manchester United.

"So we have to use that word again, talk about a rebuilding job. Man United have to get players in first of all who are hopefully decent lads, good-quality pros, talented to try to compete. United are sixth in the league – unbelievable."