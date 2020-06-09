Kante returns to contact training with Chelsea

WATCH Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Due to personal concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Kante was given permission to train at home when Chelsea was called back to its Cobham training base in May.

The World Cup winner was at one point reportedly happy to sit out the remainder of the season, with the Premier League due to resume on 17 June.

Great to see @nglkante back with the main group today! 🙌 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 9, 2020

However, Frenchman Kante was back in training with the main group ahead of Chelsea's upcoming meeting with Aston Villa a week on Sunday.

Kante has only made five appearances for the Blues in 2020, having suffered hamstring and groin issues prior to the suspension of major football across Europe.

Frank Lampard's side sits fourth in the Premier League with nine games remaining and will take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on 29 June.

The second leg of Chelsea's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich, which won the first encounter 3-0, is expected to take place following the conclusion of the domestic season.