Kane returns to Tottenham training

Harry Kane has returned to full Tottenham training as he nears the end of his recovery from an ankle injury.

Kane has been missing since damaging ankle ligaments against Manchester United in January and he was initially expected to be out until March.

The England captain has missed seven matches for Spurs, including last week's impressive 3-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of its last-16 Champions League tie.

But Kane is back in the fold ahead of schedule, with Spurs confirming on Thursday (AEDT) that the striker had returned to training with the squad.

The comeback raises the possibility that Kane could feature at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

