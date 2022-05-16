Kane hopes Conte stays at Tottenham

Spurs followed up last week's North London derby victory over top-four rival Arsenal with a 1-0 win against Burnley on Monday (AEST), extending its unbeaten Premier League run to five games as Conte attempts to lead the team to Champions League qualification.

Kane's first-half penalty was enough to seal Tottenham's crucial win over the Clarets, taking the England captain to 20 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season.

The 28-year-old has certainly benefited from Spurs' uplift in form since Conte took the reins in November after Nuno Espirito Santo's sacking. Having earned just five wins and scored nine goals in 10 Premier League games under the former Wolves boss, Tottenham have won 16 of their 27 league matches under the Conte, scoring 55 goals.

However, rumours have suggested Conte could be tempted to move elsewhere at the end of the campaign, with Paris Saint-Germain touted as a possible destination should the former Chelsea boss decide to depart.

Kane, however, told Standard Sport he is enjoying working with Conte and hopes he remains in North London.

Asked whether he thought Conte would still be in the Spurs dugout next season, Kane replied: "I have no idea to be honest, that is his decision.

"But he has worked really hard while he has been here, he's a great guy, a really passionate man so whatever his decision is, you have to respect it. For sure I am enjoying it and I know the boys are enjoying working with him.

"I have said I am a big fan of his and we get on really well, so of course, it would be great for the club if he stays.

"But like I have said that is his decision, he's his own man, and I'm sure he will talk to the club and decide on his future. From our point of view, we are all enjoying working with him."

Kane's admiration for Conte's work will be music to the ears of Tottenham fans after their star striker failed to force through a move to Manchester City just under a year ago.

Meanwhile, Kane says he is pleased with the progress shown by Spurs since Conte's appointment, highlighting their need to be more consistent after enduring frustrating periods under previous bosses Nuno and Jose Mourinho.

"There is still a lot of work to do," he added. "I think the improvement has definitely been there since the gaffer came in to where we are now.

"It shows it can be done in a short space of time, but obviously we will see what happens over the summer and look forward to the next season with a great manager. Hopefully we've learnt a lot since he's been here.

"We had some good times with Jose, we were top of the league for the first few months of the [2020-21] season, we have had spells where we were really good but it is about doing that on a consistent basis over a whole season in all competitions, and not just in the Premier League.

"That is where we have got to get better and learn from [Conte], and for sure the last few months have been a big improvement."