Jorginho unsure if Sarri will stay at Chelsea

Sarri is reportedly set to sign a three-year deal to replace Massimiliano Allegri in Turin after just one season in charge of Premier League side Chelsea.

Jorginho followed Sarri from Serie A outfit Napoli to Chelsea ahead of the 2018/2019 campaign but the Italy midfielder does not know what the future holds for the 60-year-old.

"I don't know, we'll see what he chooses," Jorginho said after Italy's 3-0 win over Greece in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying.

"I have no idea what he'll do, to be honest, as I am focused on Italy right now."

In his first season at Chelsea, Sarri guided the Blues to third in the Premier League and UEFA Europa League glory.

Jorginho, who arrived in a reported £50 million ($92.3 million) transfer, made 54 appearances and scored two goals across all competitions for Chelsea.