LaLiga
Premier league

Jorginho, Lukaku move Blues level with Liverpool

Romelu Lukaku scored his first Premier League goal since September and Jorginho struck from the penalty spot twice as Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-1.

Offside via Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel's side had fallen behind to a Reece James own goal in the 28th minute, but it restored parity shortly after thanks to a Jorginho spot-kick.

Half-time substitute Lukaku then headed home for the first time in the top flight since he scored a brace against Villa at Stamford Bridge on September 11, before Jorginho added a third with another penalty in stoppage time. 

The victory meant Chelsea moved level on points with second-placed Liverpool, which has a game in hand, while Villa dropped down to 10th having earlier moving up to ninth after Leicester City's heavy defeat to Manchester City.

News Chelsea Crystal Palace Football Premier League Romelu Lukaku
Previous City goes six points clear after crazy Foxes game
Read
City goes six points clear after crazy Foxes game
Next

Latest Stories

>