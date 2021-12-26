Thomas Tuchel's side had fallen behind to a Reece James own goal in the 28th minute, but it restored parity shortly after thanks to a Jorginho spot-kick.

Half-time substitute Lukaku then headed home for the first time in the top flight since he scored a brace against Villa at Stamford Bridge on September 11, before Jorginho added a third with another penalty in stoppage time.

The victory meant Chelsea moved level on points with second-placed Liverpool, which has a game in hand, while Villa dropped down to 10th having earlier moving up to ninth after Leicester City's heavy defeat to Manchester City.