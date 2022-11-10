CARABAO CUP
Jones replaces Hasenhuttl at Southampton

Southampton has appointed Nathan Jones as its new manager to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Saints dismissed Hasenhuttl this week in the wake of Monday's (AEDT) 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United, a result that left it 18th in the Premier League with just one game remaining before the FIFA World Cup break.

Jones, who guided Luton Town to the Championship play-offs last season, was swiftly made a priority target and on Thursday he was confirmed as Southampton's new boss.

The 49-year-old, who also spent a brief spell at Stoke City in 2019, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal and will face Liverpool at Anfield in his first game at the helm.

"Obviously, I wanted to manage in the Premier League, I've dreamt of that since I've become a coach or a manager, but this club in particular – because of how it's run, because of the structure, because of how they look deeper than just results – really appeals to me," Jones told the club's official website.

