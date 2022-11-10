Jones replaces Hasenhuttl at Southampton

The Saints dismissed Hasenhuttl this week in the wake of Monday's (AEDT) 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United, a result that left it 18th in the Premier League with just one game remaining before the FIFA World Cup break.

Jones, who guided Luton Town to the Championship play-offs last season, was swiftly made a priority target and on Thursday he was confirmed as Southampton's new boss.

Welcome to #SaintsFC 😇



Nathan Jones has been appointed Men’s First Team Manager, signing a contract until 2026: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 10, 2022

The 49-year-old, who also spent a brief spell at Stoke City in 2019, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal and will face Liverpool at Anfield in his first game at the helm.

"Obviously, I wanted to manage in the Premier League, I've dreamt of that since I've become a coach or a manager, but this club in particular – because of how it's run, because of the structure, because of how they look deeper than just results – really appeals to me," Jones told the club's official website.