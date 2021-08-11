Jones out, Thiago fit for Liverpool's season opener

Jones has featured in three of Liverpool's four pre-season friendlies and was pushing for inclusion for Sunday's (AEST) trip to Carrow Road.

However, the 20 year-old was replaced during the first half of Tuesday's 3-1 win over Osasuna following a collision and will not be available this weekend as per concussion protocols.

"He had a slight concussion so we just have to follow the protocol," Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said.

"He is fine, he feels fine again, but that’s the protocol. He is available for training from Sunday on I think."

Calm before the storm 👀 pic.twitter.com/UtYCgnBg5F — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) August 11, 2021

Liverpool will also be without influential left-back Andy Robertson for their meeting with Norwich, one which Jones would have been in contention to start.

The academy product made 24 appearances in the Premier League for the Reds last term, averaging 68.07 successful passes per 90 minutes, sitting him behind only Thiago Alcantara (74.64) and Jordan Henderson (83.51) among Liverpool midfielders.

Thiago and Henderson both made substitute appearances against Osasuna after returning to Liverpool following Euro 2020 duty - and both are in contention to play a part against Norwich.

Asked if there are any other fitness doubts besides Robertson and Jones, Klopp said: "No, not from an injury point of view.

"But yeah, a few players had a shorter pre-season than others. All the others are healthy."

Liverpool is unbeaten in its last 14 Premier League matches against Norwich ahead of this latest meeting, scoring 44 goals across that period at an average of 3.1 per game.