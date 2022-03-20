John Terry joins consortium to buy Chelsea stake

The 41-year-old said his involvement came with the goal of "building the best football club in the world" and establishing a "fan connection" with Chelsea, which remains up for sale after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

The True Blues group is comprised of ex-players, including Terry, as well as entrepreneurs and fans, and its plans have been backed in principle by both the Chelsea Supporters' Trust and Chelsea Pitch Owners.

The consortium has made contact with Raine Group, the bank overseeing the sale of the club, in the hope of becoming involved alongside new owners, electing one representative to sit on the board.

Revealing his support for the True Blues on Twitter, Terry wrote: "Chelsea has been such an important part of my life for 22 years.

Four bids for Chelsea were confirmed before Friday's deadline.