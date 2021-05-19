Jimenez to wear head guard for rest of his career

The Mexico international suffered the injury in Wolves' 2-1 win over Arsenal back in November following a sickening clash of heads with David Luiz.

Jimenez received medical attention on the field for around 10 minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher, with the extent of his injuries later revealed as he underwent surgery for a "major traumatic brain injury [TBI] and skull fracture".

Club doctor Matt Perry has issued an update on Raul Jimenez, after his meeting with specialists yesterday.



On Thursday, Wolves' club doctor Matt Parry has confirmed the 30-year-old was now clear to resume training as normal and would likely be fit and ready for the 2021-22 season. However, he did warn that caution was still needed.

"His skull fracture has now healed well; he will wear a protective head guard to cover the area of bony injury for the remainder of his career, but it is adjudged strong enough for him to return to play with this protection," Perry told Wolves' official website.

"A brain injury such as concussion can take weeks and months to recover fully and TBI will sometimes leave lasting deficits. It is wonderful to be able to say that Raul has made a remarkable and excellent recovery to date.

"He has no measurable signs of deficit and is now at the stage when he can contemplate a return to the career he loves; but a degree of caution is still required."