In-demand White signs new Brighton contract

White was outstanding during a season-long loan with Leeds United last season, featuring in all of the Whites' 46 Championship fixtures as Marcelo Bielsa's side returned to the top flight for the first time since 2004 as champion.

Leeds attempted to sign the centre-back on a permanent deal and reportedly had three bids rejected, with Brighton insisting the 22-year-old was not for sale.

That prompted Leeds to move for Germany international Robin Koch, and White, who was also linked with Liverpool and Chelsea, has now pledged his long-term future to Graham Potter's side.

"I have been looking forward to working with Ben for a long time. He was a player I was well aware of, even before I came to the club," Potter told Brighton's official website.

"He has gradually stepped up the EFL divisions, with Newport County, Peterborough United and Leeds United.

"He had a brilliant season helping Leeds to the title last season, and now he has the opportunity to show his qualities in the Premier League.

"We are delighted to have agreed a new long-term contract with him, and I am sure our supporters will be looking forward to watching him play for the club."