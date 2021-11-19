Howe to miss Toon bow after positive COVID test

Former Bournemouth manager Howe was named Newcastle's new head coach at the start of the international break, the first appointment at St James' Park since the club's lucrative Saudi-backed takeover.

After two weeks on the training pitch, attention has turned to the visit of Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday (AEDT) as Newcastle aims to end its club-record 11-game winless start.

But the Magpies will be without Howe in the dugout as he has been forced to isolate having returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Jason Tindall, Howe's assistant and successor at Bournemouth, and Graeme Jones, the interim coach between Steve Bruce's sacking and the new man's arrival, will lead the team against Brentford.

"I'm very disappointed that I won't be there with you all at St James' Park tomorrow," Howe said in a message to fans. "But it is incredibly important that I follow the guidelines and self-isolate.

"I'd like to reassure everyone that I feel fine, and while this is unwelcome news for me, I know it hasn't derailed our preparations for what is an important game.

"I have been, and will be, in constant communication with my coaching team and the players, both tomorrow and during the week, and I know they will be giving everything on and off the pitch."