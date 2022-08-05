Howe signs new long-term deal with Newcastle

Howe was appointed as Magpies boss last November on a deal until 2024 after the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Newcastle's wealthy owner charged the former Bournemouth manager with the task of guiding the club out of the Premier League relegation zone to safety at the start of a new era after its takeover.

It was very much mission accomplished for the 44-year-old, as the Tyneside club surged up the table to finish last season in 11th place.

Howe has been rewarded with a new deal as his side prepares to take on top-flight newcomer Forest at St James' Park.

"It's a great feeling to commit my future to this incredible club," Howe said. "I'm extremely proud to be the head coach of Newcastle United and have enjoyed every moment here.

"I'd like to take the opportunity to acknowledge my coaching team, the players, staff and supporters. They make it a very special place to be every day.

"I'd also like to extend my gratitude to our owners and to Dan Ashworth [Newcastle sporting director]. We are still at the start of our journey, but this is an exciting time to be a part of Newcastle United and I'm very excited about the future together."

Ashworth said: "I'm delighted Eddie has committed his long-term future to Newcastle United. He is an incredibly talented leader and has had a huge impact since being appointed in November.

"In the short period of time I have worked with him, I have seen how much of a diligent, detailed, hard-working coach and leader he is.

"This is great news for the club and I am looking forward to working with Eddie and our colleagues on our exciting journey ahead."