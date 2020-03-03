Holgate signs long-term deal with Everton

The defender - who moved to Goodison Park from Barnsley in 2015 - has become a regular this season, making 26 first-team appearances in all competitions.

📝 | Mason Holgate has signed a new five-year deal! #EFC 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) March 3, 2020

His form at the heart of the Everton defence had led to reports of interest from Manchester City, while the 23-year-old is rumoured to be on the brink of an England call-up.

After spending the second half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at West Brom, Holgate is excited about his long-term future with the Toffees after agreeing a deal that runs until June 2025.

"This is my fifth year at Everton and my development as a person and a player in that period has been massive," Holgate told Everton TV.

"The direction the club is going, it is a great club to be at and I am really excited about it. We want to move to the next step and push for bigger and better things.

"I want to win things – and winning some silverware is where I see us.

"It is definitely a positive time to be here and I am looking forward to seeing how far we can go."