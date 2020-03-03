Holgate signs long-term deal with Everton

The defender - who moved to Goodison Park from Barnsley in 2015 - has become a regular this season, making 26 first-team appearances in all competitions.
His form at the heart of the Everton defence had led to reports of interest from Manchester City, while the 23-year-old is rumoured to be on the brink of an England call-up.
After spending the second half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at West Brom, Holgate is excited about his long-term future with the Toffees after agreeing a deal that runs until June 2025.
"This is my fifth year at Everton and my development as a person and a player in that period has been massive," Holgate told Everton TV.
"The direction the club is going, it is a great club to be at and I am really excited about it. We want to move to the next step and push for bigger and better things.
"I want to win things – and winning some silverware is where I see us.
"It is definitely a positive time to be here and I am looking forward to seeing how far we can go."