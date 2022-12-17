Herrera tearfully opens up on 'painful' Man United exit

Herrera, who spent five years at Old Trafford before moving on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, is currently on a season-long loan with Athletic Club.

During his time with United, Herrera helped the club to FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League honours, and was named their Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season.

Having departed at the close of his contract, it was assumed the Red Devils had been happy to let him go.

Herrera has now revealed the lack of a suitable offer throughout his final few seasons was tough to take.

"To leave, it was difficult because six months before, I was expecting that offer for me to stay," a tearful Herrera told United's website.

"It's not the moment to talk bad about anyone, and I am not going to do it.

"But I expected a little bit more from the club. I [won] the Player of the Year, and the club didn't call me that summer to sign a new contract, [like] they did with other players.

"That was painful for me. I think I deserved it, and they didn't do it. After, the conditions changed because I was not happy with that little moment with the club.

"At the end of the third season, [I had won] three titles [and] Player of the Year, and they didn't call me in the summer. I was feeling a bit down."

Herrera revealed United did table an offer at the start of his final season, only for him to turn it down as it had failed to come at the right moment for him.

"They called me when I had one year left on the contract and the things, they were not right for me," he said.

"They didn't come at the right moment in my opinion, and in my agent's opinion, and in my family's opinion as well."