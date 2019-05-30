Hazard expects Chelsea exit to be confirmed soon

Hazard scored a brace after goals from Olivier Giroud and Pedro as Maurizio Sarri's men beat Arsenal 4-1 in Baku.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and said after the game he thought it was "a goodbye".

In a post-match interview with RMC Sport, Hazard said a deal could be done in the coming days.

"In the next few days, my departure will be official," he said. "I think it was my last game, it's between clubs right now, I cannot talk about it yet … I hope to face Lille and Chelsea in the Champions League next season."

Hazard has won two Europa League and two Premier League titles at Chelsea, as well as an FA Cup and EFL Cup.

The 28 year-old said he had enjoyed his time at Stamford Bridge, where he arrived from Lille in 2012.

"During the past seven seasons I was always happy, there are ups and downs, but the pleasure of playing football is still there," Hazard said.

"And when we win trophies it's always good for everyone."