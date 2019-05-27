Hazard beats all-comers to PFA fans' award

The Belgium international beat five other nominees from Manchester City and Liverpool to claim the prize, including Virgil van Dijk, the winner of the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

While that particular accolade is awarded based on votes by fellow professionals, the fans' prize is determined by a public vote, which concluded on Monday.

Hazard came out on top ahead of Van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling, who was named the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year.

Hazard's 16 goals and 15 assists in the top flight in 2018/2019, the latter of which had already given him the Premier League's Playmaker Award, were enough to secure him 34 per cent of the total vote.

He is the first Chelsea player to win the award since Frank Lampard in 2005.

Hazard, who is preparing with the Blues for Thursday's (AEST) UEFA Europa League final in Baku, has been widely tipped to leave Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

The 28-year-old, who has only a year left on his contract, is said to be a top target for Real Madrid.