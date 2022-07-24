Haaland scores on City debut against Bayern

Torrential rain meant lengthy delays and 40-minute halves, with the two sides sent back to respective dressing rooms after only 13 minutes of play, but not before Haaland opened his account for City.

The 22-year-old was left with a relatively simple finish, tapping in from close range after the reigning Bundesliga champion failed to clear a dead ball, with Kevin de Bruyne playing Jack Grealish in for the evential assist.

The Norway international made way for Julian Alvarez during a shortened half-time break, while Bayern looked particularly out of sorts in possession without the talismanic Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern managed only three shots over the 80 minutes — Gabriel Vidovic took its only attempt in the penalty area in the 73rd minute — in comparison to City's 22.

Alvarez, De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez had chances to double the margin and the reigning Premier League champion arguably should have per the xG count, notching up a cumulative score of 2.42 to Bayern's 0.11.