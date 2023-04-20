Gundogan denies agreeing terms with Barcelona

Gundogan's contract expires at the end of the season and it has been reported he will join LaLiga leader Barca as a free agent.

But the Germany midfielder says he has not decided who he will be playing for when the 2023-2024 campaign gets under way.

He said: "My future is not yet decided. Sure, there are talks in the background. But I won't go into details now.

"I am happy at Manchester City and fighting to win titles. I am also very happy to be the captain of this team."

He said: "You have to wait [to find out about his future]."

Gundogan has won four Premier League titles since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, also lifting the Carabao Cup four times and the FA Cup in 2019.

He led Pep Guardiola's side in a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich on Thursday (AEST), sealing a 4-1 aggregate win to set up a Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

City is in the hunt for a Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble.