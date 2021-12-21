Guardiola warns Grealish, Foden over conduct

Grealish and Foden dropped out of City's starting line-up for the 4-0 win at Newcastle with Guardiola hinting post-game that the decision was not rotation.

The Telegraph then published a photo of the pair believed to be at a nightclub after the 7-0 rout of Leeds United.

According to the report, City staff were unimpressed with the condition of Grealish and Foden when they arrived at a recovery session the next day, with Guardiola absent to attend Sergio Aguero's retirement conference in Barcelona but kept informed on the situation.

"I pay a lot of attention to behaviour on and off the pitch," Guardiola said. "And when off the pitch is not proper they are not going to play.

"So they have to be focused all the time because the distractions in the Christmastime and everything that happens - you have to still be focused."

Grealish and Foden, along with John Stones, were the only changes from the starting XI that beat Leeds, with the latter used as a 70th-minute substitute against the Magpies.

The City manager had labelled Grealish as "outstanding" after he scored in the win over Leeds last week.