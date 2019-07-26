Guardiola rates Foden as 'the most talented'

Academy graduate Foden has been in-and-out of City's first-team squad over the past two campaigns, making 26 appearances across all competitions last season.

The 19-year-old came on as a substitute in City's 6-1 friendly win over Kitchee last week, after returning late to pre-season following his exploits with England at the European Under-21 Championship.

With Guardiola revealing City is unlikely to add to its squad after the arrivals of Rodri and Angelino, Foden could well be afforded more chances in the coming season.

Guardiola, whose side faces Yokohama F.Marinos in its final pre-season match on Sunday (AEST), has no doubt over Foden's talent.

"He is the most talented player I have ever seen," the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola said.

"His problem is sometimes his manager doesn't put him in starting XI.

"He deserves all the minutes, but with his competitors it isn't easy. He works incredibly. He knows I'm here to help him."

After taking on Marinos, Premier League champion City will travel back to England to prepare for its Community Shield clash with Liverpool at Wembley on 5 August (AEST).