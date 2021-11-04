Guardiola cries foul over lack of support at Man City

City went top of Champions League Group A on Thursday (AEDT) after a 4-1 win over Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium, though it endured a difficult first half after John Stones' own goal cancelled out Phil Foden's 15th-minute opener.

The Premier League champion was much improved after the break and claimed an important victory through second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

It was enough to send City top as Paris Saint-Germain was held to a 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig following Dominik Szoboszlai's stoppage-time penalty.

When it was suggested Leipzig had done City a favour, Guardiola said: "We help each other. What we've done these years... I promise you, when you're at Manchester City, you realise nobody helps you. No one.

"Everything we have done, we've done it. When you're in high ranking and big clubs, I understand maybe. Here, no. When we win, we do it."

He continued, with a smile: "All the titles I won before were because I was at big clubs.

"Absolutely, the pleasure is higher [in winning things with City]. The fight to win the hierarchy in the Premier League is good."

Foden's goal was his seventh in the Champions League – Wayne Rooney (nine) is the only English player to have scored more aged 21 or younger – but City did not register another shot on target until the second half.

The England international said Guardiola's advice at half-time was crucial in helping them record a ninth consecutive Champions League home win. Manchester United are the only Premier League club to have enjoyed a longer such streak in the competition, having been victorious in 12 straight at Old Trafford from September 2006 until April 2008.

The victory was a much-needed tonic after a disappointing week that saw an EFL Cup exit at the hands of West Ham followed by a surprise 2-0 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace.

"I thought we were sloppy in the first half and let them get back into the game. We got in at half-time and spoke about what was going wrong," said Foden.

"We changed it in the second half and played better. The manager wasn't happy [at half-time]. You have to take his advice. We changed a couple of things and were better in possession and hurt them a lot more.

"Once we get the rhythm, we play our lovely football. I'm delighted with the second half."