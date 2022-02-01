Greenwood further arrested for threats to kill

The 20-year-old Manchester United footballer continues to be questioned on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman, having been arrested on Monday (AEDT).

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

"The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday (30 January) afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow (Wednesday 2 February).

"Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

"Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support."

United said on Sunday that Greenwood would take no part in training or matches "until further notice" following allegations made on social media. The club said they do not condone violence of any kind.

There has been no public comment from Greenwood since the allegations.

In a statement on Monday, sportswear company Nike said it had put its relationship with the player on hold.

Greenwood signed a first professional contract with United in October 2018 and agreed a new four-year deal last year, after establishing himself in the Premier League club's first-team squad.