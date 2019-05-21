Giroud extends Chelsea contract May 21, 2019 13:08 Europa League leading goalscorer Olivier Giroud has signed a one-year contract extension with Chelsea. Getty Images Olivier Giroud has signed a new one-year contract at Chelsea, the Premier League club confirmed. Allez les Bleus! 🔵@_OlivierGiroud_ has signed a contract extension with the Blues! ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 21, 2019 😉 @_OlivierGiroud_ pic.twitter.com/Fbwfl0gcJK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 21, 2019 News Chelsea Football Premier League Olivier Giroud Previous Gundogan to renew contract talks with City Read Next