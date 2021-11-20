Gerrard era off to winning start at Aston Villa

A superb run and finish from outside the box courtesy of Ollie Watkins six minutes from the end of normal time put the hosts ahead at Villa Park on Sunday (AEDT).

Tyrone Mings then converted a loose ball from six yards out to secure the victory and end a run of five consecutive defeats for Villa, a sequence of results that spelled the end of Dean Smith's time in charge.

Gerrard, who took over after a title-winning spell in Scotland with Rangers, became only the third Villa manager out of 13 in the Premier League era to win his first match in charge. The others were John Gregory (in February 1998) and Gerard Houllier (in September 2010).

The result put Villa four points above the relegation zone after 12 matches.