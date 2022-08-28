Gakpo confirms Man United interest

Erik ten Hag's side is reportedly closing in on the signing of Ajax forward Antony, which could see them splash out £85million (€100m) on the 22-year-old.

Gakpo has also been mentioned as a target, with the winger – who plays for Ajax's rivals PSV – possessing a similar style to Antony.

On Sunday, Gakpo provided a timely reminder of his quality with two assists and a goal in a 6-1 rout of Excelsior, and subsequently suggested United are still interested in his services.

The 23-year-old also claimed United are one of several options, though he is not averse to staying at PSV.

"There are also other options, United are a serious option," he said. "I can hear it all. I try to shut myself off from it, but it's difficult.

"It's going to be hectic, I think. I can't say anything about it at the moment. As I said before, the whole picture has to be right. It is a puzzle and in the coming days I will see which puzzle fits best.

"For me it is certainly not a punishment to stay at PSV. I'll hear about it all in the coming days."

Asked if he had any thoughts on Antony's potential switch to United, Gakpo said: "It's nice for him, but it has no influence on me."