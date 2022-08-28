SERIE A
Gakpo confirms Man United interest

Manchester United seems set to sign Ajax star Antony, but fellow Eredivisie star Cody Gakpo has suggested he too could move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side is reportedly closing in on the signing of Ajax forward Antony, which could see them splash out £85million (€100m) on the 22-year-old.

Gakpo has also been mentioned as a target, with the winger – who plays for Ajax's rivals PSV – possessing a similar style to Antony.

On Sunday, Gakpo provided a timely reminder of his quality with two assists and a goal in a 6-1 rout of Excelsior, and subsequently suggested United are still interested in his services.

The 23-year-old also claimed United are one of several options, though he is not averse to staying at PSV.

"There are also other options, United are a serious option," he said. "I can hear it all. I try to shut myself off from it, but it's difficult.

"It's going to be hectic, I think. I can't say anything about it at the moment. As I said before, the whole picture has to be right. It is a puzzle and in the coming days I will see which puzzle fits best.

"For me it is certainly not a punishment to stay at PSV. I'll hear about it all in the coming days."

Asked if he had any thoughts on Antony's potential switch to United, Gakpo said: "It's nice for him, but it has no influence on me."

