Fofana agrees long-term Leicester extension

Fofana joined The Foxes from Saint-Etienne in October 2020 and impressed at the King Power Stadium in his first campaign in England, being named the club's Young Player of the Season as Leicester won the FA Cup and narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification.

However, the France Under-21 international has not played since suffering a broken leg and damaged ankle ligaments in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal last August.

That has not stopped the club from committing to securing Fofana's future though, and the centre-back's new deal was announced on Monday.

Speaking to Leicester's official website, Fofana said: "I'm really happy to sign a new contract. It shows the club have confidence in me offering me a contract to 2027.

"I'm really happy to be here. It's my club, I love the fans, so I'm really happy and really looking forward to being back playing.

"I love everything about the club. I love the city, I love the fans. It's a family which is what I love the most. Everyone is close and gets on well.

"We also have a great team and are continuing to progress, with a desire to win more trophies. That's why I have committed my future to the club until 2027. I want to achieve more with the club. There is a lot of talent here and still a lot more we can do together."

Brendan Rodgers recently confirmed that Fofana is back in training, but insisted he will not rush the 21-year-old back after such a serious injury.

Fofana follows fellow Foxes defenders Ricardo Pereira and James Justin in signing a new contract at the club, with both recently penning deals until 2026.