Fernandes talks up preference for Premier League

Sporting CP captain Bruno Fernandes gave an insight into his future, with Manchester United reportedly poised to sign the midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes said moving to the Premier League has "always" been his preference after Manchester United reportedly struck a deal to sign the Sporting CP captain.

One of football's most drawn-out transfer sagas is believed to be reaching its conclusion, with Fernandes poised to swap Sporting for United in a deal initially worth £47million (€55m) plus add-ons ahead of the deadline.

Fernandes – heavily linked to struggling Premier League giants United this month and in the previous transfer window – is reportedly set to travel to Manchester midweek.

Asked if the Premier League was his preference amid reports of a possible move to either LaLiga champion Barcelona or Valencia, Fernandes said: "It always was."

Pressed on whether United was his specific preference, the Portugal international midfielder replied: "Anything really."

Fernandes, linked to Tottenham and Real Madrid previously, has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Sporting this season.

The 25 year-old netted 31 goals last season, including 20 in Primeira Liga.

United, meanwhile, faces Manchester City in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final – trailing 3-1.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils then play Wolves in the Premier League before their mid-season break.

