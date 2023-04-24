Fernandes snapped in moon boot and crutches

Fernandes suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's FA Cup semi-final penalties win over Brighton and Hove Albion, appearing to twist his foot awkwardly in the turf.

Although he was able to continue until his eventual withdrawal in extra time, Fernandes was seen limping on the touchline before full-time and during the shoot-out.

Bruno Fernandes is injured & could be out for the Spurs again.



If he misses the game, it will be the first time ever in his career he will miss a football game through injury.



Warrior. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UbUSDzs8Jy — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) April 24, 2023

Now it would appear the damage he sustained was more significant than first thought, with the 28-year-old's wife posting a photo to Twitter on Tuesday showing him sitting on a sofa wearing a protective boot and having crutches within reach.

As such, it seems extremely unlikely he will be able to feature for United when it goes to Tottenham on Friday. It hosts Aston Villa three days later.

United has not provided any official updates about Fernandes' condition or availability, with Erik ten Hag not due to face the media until Thursday (AEST).

Fernandes has been one of United's most reliable performers this season, with the Portugal international clearly considered key by Ten Hag given his 4,363 minutes played is over 600 more than any other outfield player in the squad.

He also leads United for chances created (146 – Christian Eriksen is second with 61), assists (11) and expected assists (14.4) – for the latter metric, Marcus Rashford is second with just 5.2.

Fernandes (21) is also one of just two United players to tally more than 11 goal involvements, with Rashford leading the way on 36.

United was last without Fernandes on Friday, with the Red Devils losing 3-0 to Sevilla and suffering Europa League elimination in his absence.