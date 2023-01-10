Ferdinand urges Maguire to leave Man United

The England international has just six starts across all competitions this season, including just one in five matches since returning to action after the World Cup.

Ten Hag has instead opted to utilise left-back Luke Shaw out of position in the heart of defence, amid speculation Maguire is attracting transfer interest from Aston Villa.

Ferdinand believes an exit should be the priority for Maguire in the mid-season window as he expects the limited opportunities to continue.

"If you're [Maguire], you have to leave now. Luke Shaw’s playing centre-back instead of him," Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel, Vibe With Five.

"That's like me going back after the World Cup, playing well, everyone saying he's done really well, and Patrice Evra is playing centre-back.

"I'd want to strangle Patrice! I would've smashed Patrice in training to make sure he's not available, and I'd be going to the manager and saying, 'are you taking the p*** out of me, boss?'.

"I'd have walked straight into the manager's office and said, 'you're disrespecting me'. Harry Maguire's got to move.

"I think he stays because of the games, and they can’t get someone else in. He plays in the cup games."

United hosts Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday ahead of a huge clash against arch-rival Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (AEDT).