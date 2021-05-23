Ferdinand reveals racist abuse from Wolves fans

Former United captain Ferdinand was in attendance at Molineux as a pundit for BT Sport in the UK.

It was Wolves' first home game since fans were allowed to return to stadiums, but Ferdinand reported a supporter had been ejected for a racist chant aimed in his direction.

To the Wolves fan who has just been thrown out for doing a monkey chant at me. You need to be dismissed from football & educated. Come meet me & I will help you understand what it feels like to be racially abused! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 23, 2021

"The last couple weeks, it's been unreal to see fans back," he wrote on Twitter.

"However, to the Wolves fan who has just been thrown out for doing a monkey chant at me: you need to be dismissed from football and educated.

"Come meet me and I will help you understand what it feels like to be racially abused!"

United was the 2-1 winner at Wolves after goals from teenager Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata either side of a Nelson Semedo equaliser.