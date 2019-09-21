Fabinho insists Liverpool still has winning form

The European champion lost 2-0 at Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday (AEST), its first since being beaten by Manchester City on penalties in the Community Shield.

Jurgen Klopp's men won six successive matches in between as they lifted the UEFA Super Cup and opened up a five-point advantage atop the Premier League.

Brazil international Fabinho views that run as a greater guide to what will happen at Stamford Bridge than the failure in Italy.

"I think the momentum of the team has been very important up until now," Fabinho said.

"Each victory increases our confidence and spurs us on to play even better.

"I don't think the defeat at Napoli will make us lose our momentum, we will continue trying to play well and be focused on our objectives.

"We lost the game on Tuesday, but I don't think we played badly.

"We did what we'd been doing in the Premier League, so we need to keep up this momentum. We've had a great start in the league and need to keep winning. We're playing in the same style and doing what we're used to."

Visiting a Chelsea side that put five past Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend is another major hurdle for the Reds to clear in their quest to go one better than last season's second-place finish.

An exceptional end to that campaign and a fine start to this term sees Liverpool take a 14-game Premier League winning streak to London.

"I know these are numbers, but they are very important numbers for us," Fabinho said.

"It shows how consistent our team is and that's really important for a side like ours which looks to do important things in the Premier League.

"I hope we continue like this like we did last season and that we get even better this season."