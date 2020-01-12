Fabinho expects imminent Liverpool return

Defensive midfielder Fabinho has been absent since the end of November with an ankle injury, but Jurgen Klopp said on Saturday (AEDT) he expects to have the Brazil international back in full training this week.

Liverpool has continued to shine in Fabinho's absence and a 1-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday (AEDT) moved it 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League, although Manchester City had a chance to trim that to 14 points on Sunday with a win over Aston Villa.

Fabinho said: "I'm on the right path. We are in full recovery. I train individually.

"For example, I make changes in direction, but also exercises with the ball. I am very confident [about a quick comeback].

"I think I can resume soon, but we will see with the medical staff."

Roberto Firmino's first-half strike was enough to see off Tottenham as the Reds recorded their 20th top-flight victory in 21 games to take their tally to 61 points this term.

In the three-points-for-a-win era, that is the biggest haul any team in Europe's top five leagues has ever managed after 21 games.

But Fabinho is taking nothing for granted.

"We can win the title, but we are not yet champions. We are on the right track. What we have done so far is incredible, but we must continue," he said.

"I hope we will not crack. We have the confidence to continue like this. Despite the injuries, we continue to play at a high level."

Liverpool is back in action next Sunday when they host fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield.