Ex-Brighton star Mwepu discharged from hospital

Mwepu was forced to retire from playing in October after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

Amid reports the ex-Zambia international had suffered a heart attack at the weekend, Brighton released a statement confirming he was "undergoing precautionary checks".

The 25-year-old has now been released from Lusaka Heart Hospital after a four-day admission and will continue his recuperation at home.

When announcing his retirement three months ago, Brighton said Mwepu was at an "extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event" if he continued playing.

He has since taken on a role as academy coach of the Premier League side.