Everton signs striker Maupay from Brighton

Maupay spent three seasons at Brighton, having signed from Brentford in 2019.

The forward scored 10 goals in his first season in the Premier League but struggled to build on that campaign, netting eight apiece in his next two.

Maupay started 84 league games in three years for a Brighton side which became renowned for its lack of a prolific goalscorer, with the Frenchman prominent among its profligate forwards.

A departure in this transfer window had long looked likely, with Danny Welbeck starting the season up front for the Seagulls, who also have Deniz Undav back from a loan stint at Union Saint-Gilloise.

Fulham appeared to be at the front of the queue for Maupay, but he reportedly had a late change of heart and headed instead for struggling Everton.

The Toffees have been without Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to injury at the start of this season, while Richarlison left for Tottenham Hotspur and Anthony Gordon has also been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Maupay is therefore likely to come straight into the team, although he was not registered in time to debut against Brentford this weekend.

"Everton is a great club with unbelievable fans and I am so, so happy to be here," he said. "It feels amazing.

"It was an easy choice for me when I started to talk with the club. I knew straight away I wanted to play for Everton and help the club to succeed. I'm excited and it's a new challenge for me.

"I will do everything I can for Everton. That's what the fans want – they want players that are ready to give their best and ready to fight

"When I step on the pitch, I will run, I will tackle, I will try to make assists and score goals. Whatever the team needs, I will do it, because I want to be successful and I want my team to win."