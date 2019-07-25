Everton reveals striking new stadium design

The Toffees, whoplay at Goodison Park, are inching closer to moving into their new home, with planning applications expected to be submitted by the end of the year.

Everton's new stadium, located at Bramley-Moore Dock, includes a single-tier stand reminiscent of Borussia Dortmund's 'Yellow Wall' with room for 13,000 home fans, while the design also features future provision for rail seating.

🏟 | It's time to reveal proposed designs for our iconic new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey... 💙 #EFC pic.twitter.com/U2ZrOS9LCN — Everton (@Everton) July 25, 2019

"The concepts show a stunning brick, steel and glass design which takes its inspiration from the historic maritime and warehouse buildings nearby," the club said in a statement.

"The structure combines the historic and the modern, with the brick base of the stadium incorporating a subtle nod to Goodison Park's famous Archibald Leitch lattice work while the dynamic roof structure made from steel and glass gives the stadium a modern finish."

Goodison Park will be demolished when the new stadium is ready to host games, with Everton planning to use the land for a range of community assets including new homes.

"Today marks an incredibly important milestone for us as we seek to build a new stadium which will act as a 'game changer' for the club and our city region," said chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

"Our proposed stadium design takes its inspiration from both our city’s maritime history and from our club's rich heritage and traditions."

The design got an enthusiastic reception from former Everton striker Gary Lineker, who wrote on Twitter: "Wow!"