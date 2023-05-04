Everton ‘in talks’ with possible investors

The team is second from bottom of the table and a point adrift of safety as Sean Dyche looks to mastermind an escape from relegation and preserve the club’s near 70-year stay in the top flight.

It is understood that MSP Sports Capital and 777 Partners are the parties being spoken to, after Moshiri said in February that he was in talks with “top investors of real quality” to invest in Everton’s new stadium, which is currently under construction at a cost of £760million.

The club’s most recent accounts showed a loss over a five-year period of £430m, significantly above the £105m that the Premier League allowed for across any three years.

Those figures include £170m of losses rocked up during the Covid pandemic, which can be written off.

Figures from New York-based MSP were present at Goodison Park when the team lost 2-1 to Southampton in January, with reports suggesting it is likely to want to be represented in the boardroom should an investment be made.

777 has already invested in several clubs in European football, including La Liga’s Sevilla and Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin. It also owns Genoa in Italy and Belgium’s Standard Liege.