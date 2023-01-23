Everton confirms Lampard sacking amid Bielsa rumours

Former Chelsea boss Lampard kept Everton in the Premier League last season with victory in its penultimate match, but it sits 19th in this campaign with 20 games played.

A 2-0 defeat to fellow struggler West Ham proved the final straw for Lampard, whose side had lost eight of its last nine matches in all competitions.

Everton sacked Lampard earlier on Tuesday (AEDT) but only finally announced the "difficult decision" at 8:15pm local time.

"Everyone at Everton would like to thank Frank and his coaching staff for their service during what has been a challenging 12 months," a club statement read.

"Frank and his team's commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the club, but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken.

"We wish Frank and all his backroom team well for their future in the game. The club has started the process to secure a new manager and will provide updates on the appointment in due course.

"Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until a new manager is appointed."

Everton's next manager will be its seventh permanent appointment since Moshiri, who was in attendance for the defeat at London Stadium, invested into the club in 2016.

The Athletic reported Moshiri, who previously suggested Lampard's future was "not my decision", is interested in bringing in former Leeds United head coach Bielsa.

Argentine Bielsa helped Leeds to finish ninth in their first season back in the top flight in 2020-21 but was sacked in February 2022 with the Whites just two points above the relegation zone.

Ex-Burnley manager Sean Dyche has also been linked with the role, while former Everton forward Duncan Ferguson – who has had two caretaker spells at the club – is another name speculated.