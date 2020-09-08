Everton completes Doucoure swoop

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has been busy in the transfer market over the past week, with James Rodriguez and Allan also joining the Merseyside club.

Doucoure has become the latest addition to Ancelotti's squad, as the Italian boss looks to improve on last season's 12th-placed finish.

The 27-year-old French player has signed a three-year contract at Goodison Park, with the club holding an option for a fourth season, joining for a reported fee of £20million plus add-ons.

Doucoure made 37 league appearances for Watford in 2019-20, scoring four goals, though he could not help the Hornets avoid relegation to the Championship.

"I have been waiting a long time to come here and now it has happened so I am very happy," Doucoure told his new club's website.

"I had some interest from other clubs but from the beginning when Everton showed an interest in me I told my agent to focus on Everton.

"It was the only club I wanted to join.

"Everton has a big history in English football and it is a good club for me to have a step up in my career. I am very happy now to be an Everton player and very excited for the future.

"It is an ambitious project here and it was a big part of my decision, having [director of football] Marcel [Brands] and the coach Carlo Ancelotti wanting me."

Doucoure featured 129 times in the Premier League for Watford across four seasons with the club, scoring 17 times.

Everton faces Tottenham in north London in its opening match of the new Premier League season on Monday (AEST).