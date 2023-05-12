Eurovision disrupts Man City’s schedule

The Premier League leader faces a crucial trip to relegation-threatened Everton on Monday (AEST), three days before it hosts Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

City boss Guardiola would have preferred the Goodison Park clash to be played on Sunday (AEST) but, with Eurovision taking place in Liverpool city centre that day, that could not be sanctioned for security reasons.

That means Madrid, which is out of contention for the LaLiga title and are in action on Sunday (AEST) against Getafe, will have a day’s rest more than City heading into Thursday's (AEST) encounter.

“My thought is just Everton, no more than that," Guardiola said during his pre-match press conference.

“Eleven months working for the Premier League, I don’t want to be distracted for Madrid because I won’t have time.

“Well, not much, because we play Sunday [Monday AEST] – thank you so much. I don’t understand it, but I don’t want to fight for that any more.

“We have to adapt to it. It doesn’t matter, I don’t fight any more the schedules.

“In the end we can’t play Saturday [Sunday AEST] because of Eurovision or something like that in Liverpool and we don’t have enough bodies to handle two important events sometimes.

“OK, you have to adapt. What can I do? We’d prefer to play Saturday [Sunday AEST] to be able to prepare but it is what it is.

“I’m pretty sure the Premier League want to help the teams. I don’t think they make it uncomfortable.”

Unlike Madrid, City will not want to ease up over the weekend as it looks to keep Arsenal at bay in the title race.

City goes into the weekend fixtures with a clear advantage, leading the Gunners by a point with a game in hand.

It could face a tough challenge against an Everton side fighting for survival and which claimed a significant victory by thrashing European hopeful Brighton and Hove Albion 5-1 in its last outing.

Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has suggested the intensity of City’s fixtures could benefit the Spanish side, which drew 1-1 with City in Wedesday's (AEST) first leg, but Guardiola is confident his players can stand up to the challenge.

He said: “Every player is ready to play and give his own absolute contribution.

“I thought a lot about a substitution in the Bernabeu. I decided on players on the bench that are so dynamic – Phil (Foden), Julian (Alvarez), Riyad (Mahrez).

“But in the moment we didn’t need that, we didn’t need a player to increase our rhythm.

“But everybody will be so important, we have a lot of games and everyone is ready.”