Eric Dier charged by FA over fan confrontation

Spurs were knocked out on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Norwich in a fifth-round clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dier, who scored in the shoot-out, was upset by the actions of a fan after the final whistle and climbed into the stands.

Eric Dier Believes that, TO DARE IS TO DO! 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pRwxOEwr4g — Mwas Mchelsea (@MwasMchelsea_) March 5, 2020

Stewards intervened to separate the England international from the individual.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said afterwards that Dier had reacted to insults towards his younger brother and said he could "not agree" if the club disciplined him.

On Thursday, the FA confirmed: "Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3.

"It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's actions at the conclusion of the Emirates FA Cup fixture against Norwich City on Wednesday March 4 2020 were improper and/or threatening.

"Eric Dier has until Friday May 8 2020 to provide a response."

Dier has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season.