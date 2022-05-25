Elneny signs new Arsenal deal

The Egypt international signed for the Gunners in January 2016 from FC Basel, making his debut in an FA Cup win over Burnley.

He has since played 147 games for the Gunners, scoring five goals as well as recording 10 assists. Arsenal has not confirmed the length of Elneny's contract.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Elneny said: "I love this club and I feel like part of this family.

"I want to continue at this amazing club and amazing family and I'm very happy and very excited for the future."

Arsenal narrowly missed out on fourth place and Champions League qualification on the final day of the Premier League season, and Elneny was in and out of the side during the campaign, partly due to his participation in Egypt's run to the Africa Cup of Nations final.

The 29-year-old played 14 league games, eight of which were starts, and no Arsenal player had a better passing accuracy percentage in league games than his 93.45.

Elneny spent time away from Arsenal in the 2019-2020 season, when he joined Besiktas on loan, and his contract was due to expire at the end of June.

Mikel Arteta said on Monday following Arsenal's 5-1 win over Everton that the futures of Elneny, Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette (the other two players out of contract) had been decided, and it was simply a matter of communicating the news.

"Mo is a really important part of the team," Arteta said.

"He brings endless energy, enthusiasm and commitment to the team and is loved by everyone.

"He's an important player for us on and off the pitch, a real role model to our younger players and I'm delighted he's staying."